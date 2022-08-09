Brazil's Itau to consider fresh acquisitions if opportunities show up -CEO

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA will consider making fresh acquisitions if opportunities show up, chief executive Milton Maluhy Filho said on Tuesday in an earnings call with analysts.

Maluhy Filho also said that Brazil's largest private bank is not rushing to sell additional stakes it holds in brokerage XP Inc XP.O, but considers selling them directly to institutional investors.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

