Brazil's Itau to buy stake in broker Avenue, eyes control later

SAO PAULO, July 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest private lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA has agreed to acquire control of Avenue, a brokerage that provides Brazilians with access to foreign markets, it said early on Friday.

Itau Unibanco will initially spend 493 million reais ($92 million) for 35% of Avenue, including a cash injection of 160 million reais and a secondary share purchase, it said in a securities filing.

Two years after the closing of the first tranche, it will purchase an additional 15.1% stake for an amount yet to be determined, reaching a controlling stake of 50.1%, and later it will be able to exercise a call option for the remaining equity interest held by Avenue shareholders.

Formally known as Avenue Holding Cayman Ltd, the brokerage owns a U.S. digital securities broker and has over 229,000 active clients and 6.4 billion reais under custody, Itau said.

The operation and management of Avenue will remain separate from Itau Unibanco, according to the lender.

The deal still requires approval from regulatory bodies.

($1 = 5.3391 reais)

($1 = 5.3391 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.