Brazil's Itau third-quarter profit up nearly 12% on loan growth

Credit: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

November 06, 2023 — 05:04 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA reported on Monday a 11.9% increase in its third-quarter profit, coming in just above analyst expectations in part due to solid loan growth.

Latin America's largest private bank posted recurring net profit during the July-to-September period of 9.04 billion reais ($1.85 billion), while analysts polled by LSEG expected 8.95 billion reais.

Its loan book grew about 5% from the previous year and by 1% compared to the second quarter, reaching 1.16 trillion reais. This prompted a 9.3% expansion of Itau's net interest income from clients to 25.56 billion reais.

The bank's 90-day delinquency ratio came in at 3.0%, flat from the previous quarter.

During the third quarter, Itau set aside 9.2 billion reais for loans likely to default, around 4% less than in the previous quarter.

Return on equity, a gauge of profitability, grew 0.1 percentage point from the previous quarter to settle at 21.1%.

($1 = 4.8853 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

