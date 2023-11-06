News & Insights

Brazil's Itau third-quarter profit grows nearly 12%

November 06, 2023 — 04:39 pm EST

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA reported on Monday a 11.9% increase in its third-quarter profit, beating analyst expectations.

Latin America's largest private bank posted recurring net profit of 9.04 billion reais, while analysts polled by LSEG expected 8.95 billion reais.

