Brazil's Itau still willing to buy additional stake in XP, says CEO

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA is still willing to acquire an additional stake in broker XP Inc XP.O in 2022, despite a spin off and partial sale announced on Tuesday, the bank's CEO Candido Bracher told journalists on Wednesday.

Under the terms of a deal closed in 2019,by which Itau first acquired a stake in XP, Itau can acquire an additional stake of 12.5% in XP, which is currently equivalent to 11.5% after a recent capital increase in the broker.

Bracher said acquisition prices fixed in the deal are "very attractive" for Itau. Still, the deal depends on central bank approval, which in the past objected, citing competition concerns.

Itau's CEO said it sees as unlikely that the regulator would bar a new deal, as the bank would not reach a controlling stake in XP.

The acquisition would be made by the bank, not by the new company Itau said on Tuesday it is planning to create through a spin-off its 41.05% stake in XP. Itau also said on Tuesday it plans to sell a 5% stake.

Itau plans to distribute the shares in the new company directly to its shareholders.

If Itau proceeds with the spin-off of its stake in XP, Itausa SAITSA4.SA, one of the largest shareholders in the bank,said in a separate filing it would hold a 15.35% stake in the broker.

Itausa SA said it is not planning to sell a relevant stake in the newly spun off company in the short-term, but that XP is not a strategic investment in the long-term.

