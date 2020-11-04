Brazil's Itau still willing to buy additional stake in XP, says CEO

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA is still willing to acquire an additional stake in broker XP Inc XP.O in 2022, despite a partial sale announced on Tuesday, the bank's CEO Candido Bracher told journalists on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the deal closed in 2019, Itau could acquire an additional stake of 12.5% in XP, which is currently equivalent to 11.5% after a recent capital increase in XP. Bracher said acquisition prices are "very attractive."

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

