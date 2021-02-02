Brazil's Itau sees sharp drop in loan provisions in 2021

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, Brazil's largest bank, expects its cost of credit to decline by up to roughly 30% in 2021 from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Itau sees its cost of credit, or its loan loss provisions less credit recoveries, between 21.3 billion reais and 24.3 billion reais in 2021. In 2020, it totaled 30.2 billion reais.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

