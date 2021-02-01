Brazil's Itau sees Q4 profit down 26.1% on higher provisions

US Markets

Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest bank, on Monday roughly met analysts' estimate for fourth-quarter profit, as net interest income and provisions remained under pressure and fee income declined.

Itau posted a 26.1% drop in net income from a year earlier. Recurring net income totaled 5.388 billion reais, 1% below analysts' consensus estimate of 5.440 billion reais as compiled by Refinitiv.

