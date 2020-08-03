US Markets

Brazil's Itau sees profit plunge 40% as loan provisions soar

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Brazil's largest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Monday posted a 40% plunge in second-quarter profit, as provisions for loans almost doubled amid the economic crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Monday posted a 40% plunge in second-quarter profit, as provisions for loans almost doubled amid the economic crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Itau Unibanco's recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 4.205 billion reais ($790.38 million), down from 7.034 billion reais a year earlier. ($1 = 5.3202 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb) ((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;)) Keywords: ITAU UNIBANCO HLDG RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular