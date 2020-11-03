Brazil's Itau says mulling XP brokerage stake spin off

Adds source comment on rationale for deal, background on conflict

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA said it has been considering spinning off most of its 46% stake in investment platform XP Inc XP.O and selling the rest, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Itau said it may spin off shares equivalent to 41.05% of XP into a new entity that would ultimately be listed. Itau could also separately sell its remaining 5% stake in XP to boost its capital ratios.

A final decision is still pending board approval.

A source close to the discussions said Itau hoped the deal would unlock value in the XP stake which the source said is currently not reflected in Itau's share price - and reduce potential conflict between the two institutions.

The potential deal follows a public spat in June, when Itau pointed to alleged conflicts of interest among independent investment advisers who are the bulk of XP's workforce. Both institutions compete for investors.

