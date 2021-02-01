Brazil's Itau reports Q4 profit down 26% on higher provisions

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, Brazil's largest bank, on Monday reported a 26% drop in fourth-quarter recurring net income from a year earlier, roughly in line with analysts' estimates.

In a statement, Itau's incoming CEO Milton Maluhy said that to weather a challenging 2021 the bank will seek to cut costs and accelerate growth.

Itau's recurring net income totaled 5.388 billion reais ($991.9 million), roughly in line with a consensus estimate of 5.440 billion reais compiled by Refinitiv.

The bank's net interest income and provisions for bad loans remained under pressure, while fee income declined.

Return on equity, a gauge of profitability, rose 0.4 percentage points from the third quarter to 16.1%.

Itau's loan book grew by 2.7% in the quarter, while its 90-day default ratio remained roughly stable at 2.3%.

($1 = 5.4322 reais)

