Brazil's Itaú reports drop in Q3 net profit on higher provisions

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA on Tuesday posted a decline in third quarter recurring net income as its loan-loss provisioning surged nearly 41% from a year earlier.

Itau's third-quarter recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, was at 5.03 billion reais ($873.87 million), beating a 4.938 billion reais estimate compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.7560 reais)

(Reporting By Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)

