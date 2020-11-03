US Markets

Brazil's Itaú reports drop in Q3 net profit on higher provisions

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Brazil's largest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Tuesday posted a decline in third quarter recurring net income as its loan-loss provisioning surged nearly 41% from a year earlier.

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA on Tuesday posted a decline in third quarter recurring net income as its loan-loss provisioning surged nearly 41% from a year earlier.

Itau's third-quarter recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, was at 5.03 billion reais ($873.87 million), beating a 4.938 billion reais estimate compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.7560 reais)

(Reporting By Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((christian.plumb@thomsonreuters.com; (646) 223-5942; Reuters Messaging: christian.plumb.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular