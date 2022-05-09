Brazil's Itau posts recurring net income up 15% in Q1

US Markets

Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Monday reported a first quarter recurring net income of 7.36 billion reais ($1.45 billion), up 15.1% year on year, as growth in its loan book accelerated.

The figure for the country's largest bank were in line with an expected 7.35 billion-real net income from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.0776 reais)

