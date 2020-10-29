Brazil's Itau names CFO Milton Maluhy as new CEO - filing

Adds details on change

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's No. 1 bank Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA said on Thursday it had named Chief Financial Officer Milton Maluhy Filho as its new CEO, in an expected changing of the guard triggered by current CEO Candido Bracher's planned retirement.

Maluhy, 44, will replace Candido Bracher, who had been in the position for roughly three years, starting on Feb 2, according to a securities filing. Bracher, who will reach the bank's mandatory retirement age of 62 in December, will return to its the board of directors next year.

Maluhy started his career at Itau in 2002 and has since taken various roles, including as CEO of Itau Corpbanca Chile.

"In every one of these positions, he has always stood out for his determination in the search for results, his focus on the interests of our clients, his ability to assemble productive, well- balanced teams and the huge extent to which he identifies with our culture," Itau said in a statement.

