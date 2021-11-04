US Markets

Brazil's Itau CEO, asked about Nubank, says banks are in regulated sector

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Investors should learn to distinguish between tech companies in sectors like retail and those in the financial space which face more regulation, Itau Unibanco Holding SA's chief executive told journalists on Thursday when questioned about upstart rival fintech Nubank.

Nubank plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange in December with a market capitalization of roughly $50 billion, while Itau is valued at $40 billion.

"Investors should understand that banks are regulated and require capital to grow," Milton Maluhy Filho said without specifically mentioning Nubank.

