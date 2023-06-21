Brazil's Itau buys minority stake in Eneva's Parnaiba complex

News & Insights

June 21, 2023 — 05:16 pm EDT

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco reached a deal to acquire a minority stake in a power plant complex owned by energy company Eneva's for 1 billion reais ($210 million), Eneva announced in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Under the deal, Itau ITUB4.SA will hold 15.02% of the total capital stock of Eneva Participacoes III, an Eneva ENEV3.SA subsidiary that owns six power plants in the Parnaiba Complex in northeastern Brazil.

($1 = 4.7630 reais)

