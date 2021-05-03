Brazil's Itau beats profit estimate on lower provisions

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest lender, Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, on Monday reported results that beat analysts' estimate for first-quarter profit, as loan-loss provisions for bad loans dropped.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 6.398 billion reais, more than 11% above an estimate of 5.753 billion reais compiled by Reuters and 63.6% above results of a year earlier.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl/ Editing by Leslie Adler)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

