US Markets

Brazil's Itau beats profit estimate on lower provisions

Contributor
Carolina Mandl/ Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazil's biggest lender, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, on Monday reported results that beat analysts' estimate for first-quarter profit, as loan-loss provisions for bad loans dropped.

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest lender, Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, on Monday reported results that beat analysts' estimate for first-quarter profit, as loan-loss provisions for bad loans dropped.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 6.398 billion reais, more than 11% above an estimate of 5.753 billion reais compiled by Reuters and 63.6% above results of a year earlier.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl/ Editing by Leslie Adler)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular