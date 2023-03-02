Brazil's Itau approves initial step to buy Itau Corpbanca shares

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA said on Thursday its board approved the hiring of advisors to purchase up to all shares of Chilean bank Itau Corpbanca ITAUCORP.SN.

The bank said in a securities filing it will offer 2 Chilean pesos ($0.0025) per share of Corpbanca, and that the so-called tender offer is expected to take place in first half of 2023.

($1 = 812.0500 Chilean pesos)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

