US Markets

Brazil's Itau approves initial step to buy Itau Corpbanca shares

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

March 02, 2023 — 07:04 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA said on Thursday its board approved the hiring of advisors to purchase up to all shares of Chilean bank Itau Corpbanca ITAUCORP.SN.

The bank said in a securities filing it will offer 2 Chilean pesos ($0.0025) per share of Corpbanca, and that the so-called tender offer is expected to take place in first half of 2023.

($1 = 812.0500 Chilean pesos)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.