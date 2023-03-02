Brazil's Itau approves first step to buy all Corpbanca shares

Adds more details on offer, context

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA said on Thursday its board had agreed to hire advisors to move forward with a plan tobuy the shares it does not yet hold in its Chilean subsidiary Itau Corpbanca ITAUCORP.SN.

Itau Unibanco, Latin American largest lender, will offer two Chilean pesos ($0.0025) per Corpbanca share, valuing the bank's entire share capital at almost 1.95 trillion pesos ($2.40 billion), it said in a securities filing.

The figure represents a 10% premium over the average price of the last 60 trading sessions, Itau said, adding that the tender offer should take place in the first half of 2023.

At Thursday's close, Corpbanca shares were trading at 1.77 pesos.

Itau already owns 65.62% of Corpbanca.It has been growing its holding since buying a majority stake in 2014.

($1 = 812.0500 Chilean pesos)

