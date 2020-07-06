World Markets

Brazil's Itau appoints Alvaro Pimentel to head Latam ops

Aluisio Alves Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest lender, Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, has tapped Alvaro Pimentel to head its operations in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, it said on Monday.

Pimentel, who was chief executive of Itau Colombia, will replace Cesar Blaquier, the bank said in a statement.

