Brazil's Itaqui port open despite coronavirus lockdown, grain shipments up

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Itaqui port, from where more than 10% of the country's soybeans were exported in 2019, has not been affected by lockdown measures imposed this week in Maranhão state, an official said in an interview on Thursday.

Port activity is considered exempt from the order and personnel, rail services and trucks continue to have normal access to the port area, said Ted Lago, the port's president.

He noted grain export volume was set to rise at Itaqui thanks to the resilience of the domestic farm sector.

Itaqui projects a 16% increase in January-May grain exports to 4.3 million tonnes, mainly soy, driven by a weak Brazilian currency. It also forecasts a 65% rise in fertilizer imports for the January-May period, to 986,000 tonnes, as Brazilian farmers buy more in advance for the 2020/2021 harvest, Lago said.

"Even with a grim outlook for the state of Maranhão's economy, the port has held strong," Lago said.

Though the lockdown temporarily halted port expansion works, these should be completed around July, increasing the port's total grain handling capacity to 19 million tonnes.

Itaqui can move grains as well as minerals, fertilizers, fuel and woodpulp consignments. Because global demand for N95 respirators increased amid the coronavirus pandemic, so have woodpulp exports via Itaqui, Lago said, alluding to the raw material used to produce the protective equipment.

More than 60 companies operate at Itaqui, including multinationals Glencore GLEN.L, Vale VALE3.SA, Louis Dreyfus LOUDR.UL, and Toyota Tsusho Crop 8015.T.

