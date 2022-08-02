US Markets

Brazil's IPC-Fipe price index rises in July

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Consumer prices in Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous city, rose 0.16 in July, from an increase of 0.28 in June, the IPC-FIPE index showed on Tuesday. Economists see the FIPE index as an early gauge of Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index, which the central bank targets when setting interest rates. The index measures inflation within the boundaries of the city of Sao Paulo and does not include prices in the wider metropolitan area. Below are the results for the FIPE index price categories: ================================================== Item (pct change) July June ================================================== - Housing 0.37 -0.57 - Food 0.95 0.93 - Transportation -2.70 -0.25 - Personal care 0.52 1.02 - Health 1.00 0.47 - Clothing 0.95 1.39 - Education 0.63 0.21 ================================================== - INDEX 0.16 0.28 (For the Fipe report see: http://www.fipe.org.br/) (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500) nAQN1G9SP0

