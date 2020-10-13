Brazil's Invepar confirms Latache Capital bid

SAO PAULO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian infrastructure company Invepar IVPR4B.SO confirmed Latache Capital has made a bid for the firm, according to a securities filing on Tuesday in response to a query from capital markets regulator CVM.

Invepar said its shareholders received a bid from Latache Capital, which invests in distressed assets, but added there were no further developments that merited the disclosure of additional information.

Newspaper Valor Economico unveiled Latache's proposal to Invepar in its Tuesday edition.

Invepar said on Sep. 28 that the sale of assets to pay down debt is a possibility, as long as all regulatory and legal hurdles are cleared, according to Tuesday's securities filing.

Invepar has licenses to operate subway and highway concessions in Rio de Janeiro and also operates São Paulo's Guarulhos Airport, the country's busiest and one of Latin America's largest hubs.

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Marguerita Choy)

