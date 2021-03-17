Brazil's Intermedica says 2021 financial impact of COVID hard to predict

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian health provider Notre Dame Intermedica SA GNDI3.SA said in a conference call with analysts on Wednesday that it is impossible to predict the financial impact of COVID-19 this year.

Chief Executive Irlau Machado said the Brazilian outbreak may not have reached its peak, and the healthcare industry is expected to continue suffering its effects.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

