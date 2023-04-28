Brazil's interest charges jump in 12 months through March

Adds details

BRASILIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's public debt interest bill surged in the 12 months ending March, central bank data showed on Friday, underscoring the challenges of debt control amid high borrowing costs.

The total nominal interest of the public sector reached 65.3 billion reais ($13 billion) in March and now accounted for 6.85% of GDP - 693.6 billion reais - over the 12 months, against 4.46% in the same period last year.

This marks the highest percentage over GDP recorded in the central bank's series since June 2017.

The government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has consistently called for a reduction in basic interest rates, but the central bank remains cautious about the dynamics of consumer prices and has maintained its benchmark interest rates at a six-year high of 13.75% since September.

According to central bank data, Brazil's government debt as a share of the gross domestic product remained steady at 73.0% in March from the same level in February, with net debt redemptions and nominal GDP growth offsetting the higher debt interest charges.

The Brazilian public sector posted a primary deficit of 14.182 billion reais ($2.85 billion) for the month, larger than the 9.028 billion reais shortfall expected by economists polled by Reuters.

($1 = 4.9772 reais)

