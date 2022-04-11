US Markets

Brazil's Inter reaches 18.6 million clients

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilian lender Inter SA said on Monday it ended the first quarter of the year with 18.6 million clients, 82% above one year ago.

SAO PAULO, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Inter SA BIDI11.SA said on Monday it ended the first quarter of the year with 18.6 million clients, 82% above one year ago.

The digital bank also said its credit underwriting grew 22% in the quarter, reaching 4.52 billion reais. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) of its Inter Shop unit totaled 1.05 billion reais in the period, 56% up from the previous year.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular