Brazil's Inter reaches 18.6 million clients

SAO PAULO, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Inter SA BIDI11.SA said on Monday it ended the first quarter of the year with 18.6 million clients, 82% above one year ago.

The digital bank also said its credit underwriting grew 22% in the quarter, reaching 4.52 billion reais. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) of its Inter Shop unit totaled 1.05 billion reais in the period, 56% up from the previous year.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

