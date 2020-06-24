Brazil's Inter Construtora considers share offering

US Markets

SAO PAULO, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian construction company Inter Construtora e Incorporada SA INNT3.SA said on Wednesday it is considering a possible share offering.

In a securities filing, Inter Construtora said it had hired the banks Itau BBA and Caixa Economica Federal to advise on the potential offering.

The builder has been listed for more than two years on the Bovespa Mais segment of Brazil's stock exchange, designed for small and mid-sized companies.

