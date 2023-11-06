News & Insights

Brazil's Inter beats estimates for profit, revenue

November 06, 2023 — 07:23 am EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital bank Inter & Co INTR.O reported on Monday a better-than-expected net profit for the third quarter, backed by a stronger loan book.

Inter reported a profit of 104 million reais ($21.28 million), topping the 97.7 million reais expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

Net revenue came in at 1.3 billion reais, growing nearly 30% from the previous year, while analysts expected 1.21 billion reais. Net interest income (NII) reached 850 million reais.

Inter's loan book grew 8% from the previous quarter to 28.4 billion reais, driven mainly by credit cards and the repricing of the portfolio at higher interest rates, said Inter's CFO Santiago Stel.

The lender's 90-day non-performing loans ratio stood at 4.7%, flat from the previous three months, while profitability, measured by its return on equity, grew by 2.1 percentage points from the second quarter to 5.7%.

($1 = 4.8862 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan and Louise Heavens)

