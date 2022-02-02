Brazil's infrastructure minister says next round of airport concessions will happen by July
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazil Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio Freitas said on Wednesday that the auction of the next round of airports concessions should happen by July.
Talking at a Credit Suisse online event, he said the auction could take place in June or "no later than July."
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)
