Brazil's infrastructure minister says next round of airport concessions will happen by July

Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazil Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio Freitas said on Wednesday that the auction of the next round of airports concessions should happen by July.

Talking at a Credit Suisse online event, he said the auction could take place in June or "no later than July."

