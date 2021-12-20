US Markets

Brazil's infrastructure budget to be "relevantly" higher in 2022, minister says

Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Brazilian Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio Freitas said on Monday that the ministry's budget will be "relevantly fattened" for 2022, at a time when the government looks to increase spending ahead of next year's presidential election.

Freitas also reaffirmed in a press conference that the government aims to proceed with the concession of 50 assets during 2022, including airports, highways, railways and ports, with investments estimated at 165.5 billion reais ($28.99 billion). He does not expect the election to affect the deals.

