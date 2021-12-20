Brazil's infrastructure budget to be "relevantly" higher in 2022, minister says

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio Freitas said on Monday that the ministry's budget will be "relevantly fattened" for 2022, at a time when the government looks to increase spending ahead of next year's presidential election.

Freitas also reaffirmed in a press conference that the government aims to proceed with the concession of 50 assets during 2022, including airports, highways, railways and ports, with investments estimated at 165.5 billion reais ($28.99 billion). He does not expect the election to affect the deals.

($1 = 5.7095 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

