Brazil's Infracommerce to raise up to $78 mln with private investors

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian e-commerce platform Infracommerce CXaaS SA IFCM3.SA announced late on Thursday a private capital raising of up to 400.8 million reais ($78 million) through the issuance of as many as 80 million new common shares.

The company said in a securities filing it has already secured almost half of that amount, as investment firms Engadin Investments LLC, Nucleo Capital, Megeve Capital LLC and Compass Group LLC commited to a joint 170 million real investment.

Infracommerce said the new shares would be priced at 5.01 reais a piece, a 35.4% discount to Thursday's closing price of 7.76 reais.

The minimum amount of the issuance was set at 33.93 million shares, which would be enough to cover the already secured investments.

($1 = 5.1587 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

