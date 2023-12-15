News & Insights

Brazil's Infracommerce raises $81.2 mln in share offering

Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

December 15, 2023 — 08:34 am EST

Written by Andre Romani and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's e-commerce platform Infracommerce IFCM3.SA said on Friday it raised 400 million reais ($81.22 million) in a share offering aimed at strengthening its capital structure and raising money to pay for recent acquisitions.

The offering was priced at 1.60 reais per share, Infracommerce said in a securities filing, which implies a 5.3% discount over the firm's Thursday closing of 1.69 reais per share.

Infracommerce, which sells technological systems to e-commerce firms, sold 250 million shares in the offering, including a 33.33% overallotment as demand was larger than the 187.5 million shares initially offered.

Investors including investment firms Patria PAX.O and Compass Group participated in the offering, according to Infracommerce.

Itau BBA, Santander Brasil, UBS BB, BTG Pactual and ABC Brasil were the banks running the deal.

($1 = 4.9246 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani and Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely and Paul Simao)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

