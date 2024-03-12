News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's inflation tops estimates in February at 0.83%

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

March 12, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Recasts throughout

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices rose slightly more than expected in February, reaching the highest monthly figure in one year driven by higher education prices, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Inflation, measured by the IPCA index, was at 0.83% last month compared with January, while economists polled by Reuters expected 0.78%.

Education prices rose 4.98% in the month, responsible for 0.29 percentage points of the data as schools and universities hike tuition fees at the start of the year.

The monthly figure was the highest since February last year, when it had registered inflation of 0.84%.

The 12-month headline inflation came in at 4.50%, slowing down from the 4.51% registered in January, but above the 4.44% expected by economists.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.