Brazil's inflation slightly below expectations in mid-February

New throughout

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation picked up in the first half of February but landed slightly below market expectations, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

The IPCA-15 consumer price index BRIPCA=ECI rose 0.78% in the period, while economists polled by Reuters expected an increase of 0.82%. In the same period of the previous month, inflation had hit 0.31%.

In annual terms, inflation came in at 4.48%, below the expected 4.52%.

The agency said that eight out of the nine groups surveyed registered an increase in prices in the period, with education leading the way with a 5.07% jump mainly due to seasonal hikes in school fees.

Airfare prices, which had concerned the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, decreased by 10.65%.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.