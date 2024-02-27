News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's inflation slightly below expectations in mid-February

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

February 27, 2024 — 07:28 am EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

New throughout

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation picked up in the first half of February but landed slightly below market expectations, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

The IPCA-15 consumer price index BRIPCA=ECI rose 0.78% in the period, while economists polled by Reuters expected an increase of 0.82%. In the same period of the previous month, inflation had hit 0.31%.

In annual terms, inflation came in at 4.48%, below the expected 4.52%.

The agency said that eight out of the nine groups surveyed registered an increase in prices in the period, with education leading the way with a 5.07% jump mainly due to seasonal hikes in school fees.

Airfare prices, which had concerned the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, decreased by 10.65%.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.