US Markets

Brazil's inflation should peak in April, says cenbank chief

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday that inflation should peak in April, stressing that the short-term figure will be a "little higher" than previously expected by policymakers.

BRASILIA, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday that inflation should peak in April, stressing that the short-term figure will be a "little higher" than previously expected by policymakers.

In an event hosted by the Federal Audit Court, Campos Neto said higher commodity prices will lead to fiscal improvement in Brazil, as they increase tax revenues.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular