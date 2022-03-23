Brazil's inflation should peak in April, says cenbank chief

BRASILIA, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday that inflation should peak in April, stressing that the short-term figure will be a "little higher" than previously expected by policymakers.

In an event hosted by the Federal Audit Court, Campos Neto said higher commodity prices will lead to fiscal improvement in Brazil, as they increase tax revenues.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

