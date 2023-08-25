Brazil's inflation rises more than expected in mid-August

Recasts throughout, adds economist comments and context

SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation accelerated for the third fortnight in a row in early August, beating market expectations as housing and transportation prices increased, data from national statistics agency IBGE showed on Friday.

The uptick in consumer prices, which was already expected because of unfavorable base effects, comes as the central bank earlier this month kicked off a monetary easing cycle with a larger-than-expected 50-basis-point rate cut to 13.25%.

The IPCA-15 consumer price index hit 4.24% in the 12 months through mid-August, according to IBGE figures, up from 3.99% at the end of July and above the 4.13% forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

That still places the official index within the central bank's target range of 1.75% to 4.75% for this year, but is unlikely to allow the monetary authority to speed up the pace of rate cuts.

The bank had already signaled more to come in future meetings, and board members have called the current pace "appropriate."

The jump in inflation likely "(dashes) hopes that the central bank will step up the pace of its easing cycle at the next few meetings," Capital Economics chief emerging markets economist William Jackson said in a note to clients.

"Overall, this inflation figure serves as a reminder that price pressures in Brazil's economy remain reasonably strong, and inflation is likely to rise a little higher in September."

In the month to mid-August alone, INGE said, consumer prices rose 0.28%, up from 0.07% in the previous month and above the expected 0.17% increase.

The jump was driven by higher housing prices after an increase in electricity bills, as well as higher transportation and healthcare prices. Food and beverage costs, on the other hand, decreased in the period.

