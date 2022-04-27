Brazil's inflation rises less than expected, but hits 27-yr high for mid-April

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation rose less than forecast in the month to mid-April, but still marked the strongest price surge for the period in 27 years, with the widespread increase in consumer prices highlighting the challenging scenario for inflationary control.

Brazil's official IPCA-15 consumer price index grew 1.73% in the month, up from 0.95% in March but below the 1.85% median forecast in a Reuters poll.

According to the IBGE statistics agency, it was the highest monthly change since February 2003.

The data came ahead of a central bank policy meeting next week, with growing market bets that the aggressive monetary policy cycle will be extended amid persistent inflation and a recent rallying dollar, which boosts import prices.

Prices for eight out of nine groups of products and services surveyed were up in mid-April, with the biggest impact coming from transportation, where costs rose 3.43% driven by a 7.54% increase in fuel prices. Food and beverage followed, with a 2.25% growth.

Inflation in the 12 months to mid-April climbed to 12.03%, from 10.79% in the previous month, but also less than the 12.16% rise expected by analysts.

Still, it moved further away from this year's official target of 3.5%. Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto had previously said inflation would peak in April, reaching 11% in the 12 months.

In March, he stressed that ongoing monetary tightening would likely end with a final hike of 100 basis points in benchmark rates next Wednesday unless unpredicted market disruptions changed the scenario. Rates now stand at 11.75%, having risen from a record-low of 2% in March 2021.

The plan, however, has been questioned by market players as inflation data points to price rises spreading across the economy, exacerbated by the commodity shock triggered by the Ukraine war.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

