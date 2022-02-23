Brazil's inflation in mid-February beats expectations, hits 6-year high

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation in the month to mid-February rose more than expected to the highest for that month in six years, official figures showed on Wednesday, indicating persistent inflationary pressures in Latin America's largest economy.

IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 0.99% in the month, higher than the 0.58% increase in January and beating economists' forecasts for a 0.85% climb in a Reuters poll.

The annual rate of inflation in mid-February climbed to 10.76%, from 10.2% in mid-January, and far above the central bank's year-end target for consumer price inflation of 3.5%.

The median forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists had indicated a 10.6% rise for the 12-month period.

According to IBGE, prices rose in eight out of nine groups of goods and services. The biggest increase was in the education group, which jumped 5.64% monthly.

The accumulated rate of IPCA-15 inflation so far this year is 1.58%, IBGE said.

Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto acknowledged inflation is still climbing, and said it would begin to fall faster between April and May.

Policymakers more than quintupled the country's benchmark interest rate to 10.75% from its record-low of 2% last March, and have already signaled the need for extra adjustments ahead.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.