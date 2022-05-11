Brazil's inflation hits highest for April in 26 years, +12.1% in 12 months

US Markets

BRASILIA, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation slowed in April but still posted the steepest rise for the month in 26 years, pushing the 12-month figure to over 12% amid continued pressures on food and fuel, official figures showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 1.06% in April, slightly above the 1.0% increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, but lower than the 1.62% increase seen in March.

According to the statistics agency IBGE, the monthly result was again driven by the rise in food and beverages (+2.06%), and transport (+1.91%), groups that have been impacted by skyrocketing commodities and disrupted supply chains in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Eight of the nine groups surveyed showed increases in April, reinforcing the spread of inflation in Latin America's largest economy. Only expenditures with housing fell (-1.14%) due to cheaper energy tariffs.

In the 12 months through April, prices were up 12.13%, against 12.07% expected in the poll, and higher than the 11.3% print seen through March.

That is even further from this year's official target of 3.5%.

Deteriorating inflation has made economists worsen their outlooks not only for 2022, but also for next year, which led the central bank to signal a likely interest hike in June, after already raising rates to 12.75% from a 2% record low in March 2021.

