US Markets

Brazil's inflation could rise due to better economic indicators -Copom

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

The Monetary Committee (Copom) of Brazil's Central Bank sees the potential for inflation to rise, due to better economic indicators and more efficient capital and credit markets, according to the minutes of its last meeting published Tuesday.

BRASILIA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Monetary Committee (Copom) of Brazil's Central Bank sees the potential for inflation to rise, due to better economic indicators and more efficient capital and credit markets, according to the minutes of its last meeting published Tuesday.

Last week, Brazil's Central Bank reduced its benchmark interest rate to 4.5%, a record low.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular