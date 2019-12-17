Brazil's inflation could rise due to better economic indicators -Copom

BRASILIA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Monetary Committee (Copom) of Brazil's Central Bank sees the potential for inflation to rise, due to better economic indicators and more efficient capital and credit markets, according to the minutes of its last meeting published Tuesday.

Last week, Brazil's Central Bank reduced its benchmark interest rate to 4.5%, a record low.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

