Brazil's inflation and interest rate outlooks jump on fuel price hike

BRASILIA, March 14 (Reuters) - Expectations for Brazilian inflation and interest rates have jumped sharply, a weekly central bank survey of private economists showed on Monday, after fuel costs surged due to the rise in oil prices following the start of the war in Ukraine.

The median 2022 inflation forecast climbed to 6.45% from 5.65% a week earlier in the central bank's latest weekly "Focus" survey of more than 100 economists. Policymakers are targeting 3.5% inflation this year, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points.

As a result, private forecasters also see the central bank extending its current rate-hiking cycle further this year, bringing the benchmark Selic rate to 12.75% at the end of the year, compared to 12.25% in last week's survey.

Brazil's central bank has been conducting one of the world's most aggressive rate-hiking cycles, in a fight against inflation that reached 10.54% in the 12 months to February.

The median forecast still points to an interest rate increase of 1 percentage point at this week's rate-setting meeting, bringing the Selic to 11.75%, compared to a record low of 2% in March 2021. Economists now see a rate hike of 75 basis points in May, up from 50 basis points previously.

Last week, state-owned oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA announced a roughly 20% increase in fuel prices, stoking inflation expectations in Latin America's largest economy, which is heavily dependent on road freight.

