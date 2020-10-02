Brazil's industrial production rises 3.2% in August, momentum slowing

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Industrial output in Brazil rose 3.2% in August, figures showed on Friday, slightly less than economists had expected as the sector continued to pick up after shuddering to a standstill earlier this year due to strict coronavirus-linked lockdowns.

The figures tie in with other indicators that show industry and manufacturing are recovering more rapidly than the dominant services sector, lifting the economy in the third quarter from its record crash in the second.

That said, industry is still significantly weaker than it was pre-crisis and faces headwinds in the coming months.

The 3.2% monthly rise in output in August was less than the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists for a rise of 3.4%. The July increase was revised upward to 8.3% from 8.0%.

Government statistics agency IBGE said the year-on-year decline in August was 2.7%, more than the 2.2% fall forecast in a Reuters poll.

Industrial output is still down 8.6% in the first eight months of this year, having yet to fully recover the 27% plunge in activity registered in March and April, IBGE said.

Among the 26 sectors surveyed, 16 registered an increase in production, compared with 25 in July, while 10 saw a fall in output.

Auto and auto parts output rose 19.2%, meaning the sector has grown nine fold in the last four months but is still 22% smaller than it was pre-crisis in February, IBGE said.

Other notable performances were a 3.9% rise in gasoline and biofuels output and 2.6% increase in mining, IBGE said.

Among the four broad categories surveyed, capital goods production rose 2.4% on the month, durable goods output 18.5%, and consumer goods rose 2.9%, IBGE said.

The central bank last week revised its 2020 economic outlook, and now sees industry contracting by 4.7% instead of 8.5% as predicted three months ago.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Nick Zieminski)

