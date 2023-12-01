Brazil's industrial production posts sluggish growth in October

Recasts throughout

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose less than expected in October, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Friday, pointing to a sluggish start to the fourth quarter as the sector continues to show 'lack of dynamism' amid high interest rates.

Output was up 0.1% in October from September BRIO=ECI, IBGE said, below the 0.3% growth estimated in a Reuters poll of economists, and increased 1.2% on a yearly basis, also falling short of expectations of a 1.3% rise.

Industrial output in Latin America's largest economy has been practically stagnant since June, alternating between small monthly rises and drops, as elevated borrowing costs take their toll on the sector.

The latest figures "add to the signs that, after a very strong first half of the year, the economy has slowed sharply," Capital Economics' chief emerging markets economist William Jackson said in a note to clients.

Brazil's central bank has reduced its benchmark interest rate by a total 150 basis points since August after holding it at a six-year high of 13.75% for nearly a year to tame high inflation, but lending costs remain in restrictive territory.

IBGE said that three of the four major groups surveyed declined in October, with only intermediate goods production rising from the previous month. Production of consumer and capital goods both fell 1.1% in the period.

The statistics agency noted that even after a recent uptick, industrial output remained 1.6% below pre-pandemic levels and 18.1% below its May 2011 all-time high, with the sector showing "lack of dynamism" in the last few months.

"This is a soft start to the fourth quarter, hurt mainly by the effect of increased real interest rates and softening domestic demand," Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief Latin America economist Andres Abadia said.

"We think the industrial sector will gather further momentum over the next few months," he added. "Nevertheless, today's numbers serve as a reminder that risks are still biased to the downside and that the COPOM will have to accelerate the pace of monetary easing."

