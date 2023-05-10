News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's industrial output up 1.1% in March, above forecasts

May 10, 2023 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose 1.1% in March from February BRIO=ECI, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists projected an increase of 0.8%.

Production in March also rose 0.9% from a year earlier BRIOY=ECI, IBGE added, above the market consensus of 0.4%.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.