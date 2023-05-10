Brazil's industrial output up 1.1% in March, above forecasts

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose 1.1% in March from February BRIO=ECI, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists projected an increase of 0.8%.

Production in March also rose 0.9% from a year earlier BRIOY=ECI, IBGE added, above the market consensus of 0.4%.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

