Brazil's industrial output up 0.4% in August

October 03, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo and Camila Moreira for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.4% in August from July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll projected an increase of 0.5%.

Production in August, IBGE added, also rose 0.5% from a year earlier, while market expectations stood at a 0.8% rise.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Camila Moreira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

US Markets
Reuters
