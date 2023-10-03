Brazil's industrial output up 0.4% in August

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.4% in August from July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll projected an increase of 0.5%.

Production in August, IBGE added, also rose 0.5% from a year earlier, while market expectations stood at a 0.8% rise.

