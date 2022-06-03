Brazil's industrial output up 0.1% in April, in line with estimates

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose slightly in April from March, in line with economists' estimates, but declined from the same period of 2021, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Industrial output was up 0.1% in April from the month before BRIO=ECI, according to IBGE, in line with the median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists.

It was the third consecutive month with positive figures, IBGE noted in a statement, adding that the South American country's industrial output had accumulated a 1.4% expansion in that period.

However production was down 0.5% in April from a year earlier, the ninth straight monthly decrease in the year-on-year comparison, but was still better than expectations of a 0.8% decline from economists. BRIOY=ECI

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Camila Moreira; Editing by John Stonestreet and David Holmes)

