US Markets

Brazil's industrial output up 0.1% in April, in line with estimates

Contributors
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Camila Moreira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Industrial production in Brazil rose slightly in April from March, in line with economists' estimates, but declined from the same period of 2021, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose slightly in April from March, in line with economists' estimates, but declined from the same period of 2021, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Industrial output was up 0.1% in April from the month before BRIO=ECI, according to IBGE, in line with the median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists.

It was the third consecutive month with positive figures, IBGE noted in a statement, adding that the South American country's industrial output had accumulated a 1.4% expansion in that period.

However production was down 0.5% in April from a year earlier, the ninth straight monthly decrease in the year-on-year comparison, but was still better than expectations of a 0.8% decline from economists. BRIOY=ECI

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Camila Moreira; Editing by John Stonestreet and David Holmes)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular