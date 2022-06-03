Brazil's industrial output up 0.1% in April

SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.1% in April from March BRIO=ECI, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, in line with the median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists.

Production retreated 0.5% from a year earlier, against expectations of a 0.8% decline. BRIOY=ECI

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Camila Moreira; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

