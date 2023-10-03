Brazil's industrial output rises less than expected in August

Adds details, background

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose slightly less than expected in August, data from government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, as the sector struggles to gather speed amid high interest rates.

Output was up 0.4% in August from July, IBGE said, recovering part of the losses seen a month earlier but below forecasts asthe median estimate in a Reuters poll projected an increase of 0.5%.

Industry has been stuttering in Brazil this year, alternating between gains and losses as restrictive monetary policy to tame high inflation hurt consumption and investment decisions, IBGE's research manager Andre Macedo said.

The August increase was driven by capital and consumer goods production, but a drop in intermediate goods output partially offset those gains, according to the statistics agency.

Industrial production in August, IBGE added, rose 0.5% from a year earlier, while market expectations stood at a 0.8% rise.

