Brazil's industrial output rises 3.9% in 2021, but still below pre-pandemic level

Marcela Ayres
Industrial output in Brazil started growing again in December, official figures showed on Wednesday, leading to a 3.9% increase in 2021 that is yet to restore it to pre-pandemic levels amid higher borrowing costs and weakening demand.

Industrial output rose 2.9% in December from the prior month, statistics agency IBGE said, above the median estimate of a 1.5% rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

The performance came after five months of straight drops and stability in November, a result that IBGE revised after initially reporting a decrease for the month.

However, the industrial sector is still 0.9% below the level seen in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Latin America's largest economy, said IBGE. Also, Brazilian industry is still 17.7% smaller than its peak in May 2011, it added.

Struggling with double-digit inflation, Brazil has seen a steep rise in borrowing costs as the central bank continues its aggressive monetary tightening cycle, affecting companies and consumers.

Compared to December 2020, industrial output retreated 5%, better than the 6% contraction expected by analysts.

The annual growth came after the industrial output dropped 1.1% in 2019 and 4.5% in 2020. The main drivers of expansion were the production of vehicles, trailers and vehicle bodies (20.3%), machinery and equipments (24.1%) and metallurgy (15.4%).

The outlook for 2022 is for Brazil's industry to return to negative territory, with the central bank forecasting a 1.3% decline in industrial output this year, amid input shortages and bottlenecks in global supply chains.

Most Popular