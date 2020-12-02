Brazil's industrial output rise 1.1 pct in October

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose 1.1 percent in October from September , government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The median estimate in a Reuters poll projected an increase of 1.4 percent. Production in October grew 0.3 percent from a year earlier . (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)

